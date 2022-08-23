The Jaguars waived Santoso on Tuesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Santoso was slated to be the Jaguars' No. 1 place picker after the team waived Elliott Fry (undisclosed) with an injury designation. However, it appears the job is now wide open as Jacksonville currently has zero place kickers on their roster, though that'll likely change quickly. Santoso made four appearances last year -- three with Detroit and one with Carolina -- and went 4-for-5 on field-goal attempts but just 6-for-8 on extra-point tries. However, the soon-to-be 27 year-old will have to look for a new NFL opportunity heading into the 2022 campaign.