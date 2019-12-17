Play

Santoso was waived from the 53-man roster, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

Santoso served only as a kickoff specialist, but with Ryan Succop struggling to make field goals, the team could be feeling the need to bring in some competition for the latter role. A corresponding move is expected within a day.

