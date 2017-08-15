Play

Spadola (undisclosed) was waived by the Lions on Tuesday, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Spadola was deemed the most expendable of the Lions' receivers Tuesday. The 26-year-old has a chance to latch on elsewhere considering his veteran presence but the clock is ticking.

