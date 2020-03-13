Ryan Succop: Cut by Titans
The Titans released Succop (knee) on Friday, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports.
Succop converted at least 83.3 percent of his field-goal attempts in each season from 2014 to 2018, but he went just 1-of-6 in 2019 when he missed 10 games because of knee injuries. The 33-year-old should get another chance in the NFL once he's healthy, but the Titans had no interest in keeping him around for the third season of a five-year, $20 million contract. The team is left with Greg Joseph as its lone kicker on the offseason roster.
