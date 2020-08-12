Succop (knee) kicked successful 60-yard field goals in a recent video, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Prior to last season -- his 11th in the NFL -- Succop didn't miss a game between stints with the Chiefs and Titans. However, he missed some practice time in 2018 due to knee tendinitis, and subsequent offseason surgery caused his recovery to extend into the 2019 campaign. Despite returning to action Week 9, Succop made just one of six field-goal attempts (to go with 24 of 25 PATs) before landing back on IR after Week 15 and missing the Titans' playoff run. Now seemingly healthy, the 33-year-old must pass a physical and necessary COVID-19 testing in order to get another chance in the league.