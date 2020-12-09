site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ryan Switzer: Removed from practice squad IR
RotoWire Staff
Dec 9, 2020
Switzer (undisclosed) was restored to the Browns' practice squad.
Switzer was placed on the practice squad injured list in early November. The Browns currently have three wide receivers on injured reserve with KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) questionable, so Switzer could be in line for a promotion.
