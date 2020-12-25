site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ryan Switzer: Shifts to COVID-19 list
RotoWire Staff
The Browns placed Switzer on the practice squad COVID-19 list Thursday.
Switzer either tested positive for the virus or came into close contact with an infected person. He'll be required to clear the league's COVID-19 protocols before returning to the Browns' scout team.
