Ryan Watson: Working out for Falcons

Watson is working out for the Falcons on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Watson was blocked from signing with the Cardinals coming out of the Air Force in 2017, but his two years of service will be satisfied on Monday. The linebacker notched 10 tackles for loss and eight sacks in 11 games as a senior in 2016.

Our Latest Stories
  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...