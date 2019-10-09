Winslow was waived by the Cardinals on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old was promoted to the 53-man roster ahead of Week 4 and worked as the Cardinals' punter for the past two games in place of Andy Lee (hip). Winslow performed well during his brief tenure with a 48.5-yard average and 44.2-yard net on six punts.

