Ryan Yurachek: Announces retirement
Yuracheck announced his retirement from professional football Friday via Twitter.
Yuracheck spent the preseason with the Cowboys and had two catches for 10 yards in four games. The 23-year-old went undrafted out of Marshall in 2018 and is now set to join the coaching staff at Arkansas.
