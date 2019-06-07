Yurachek (undisclosed) was waived by the Raiders on Thursday with an injury settlement, per the NFL transactions page.

As it goes with undisclosed injuries, it's unknown what exactly the injury is and how long it will take Yurachek to recover and be able to eye another opportunity with an NFL squad. Regardless, the Marshall product's injury is seemingly serious enough that the two parties will part ways, and Yurachek will head into the limbo of being an injured free agent.