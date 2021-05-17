The Jaguars cut Armstead (illness) on Monday, John Oehser of the team's official site reports.
Armstead joined Jacksonville as a fifth-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but health issues relating to COVID-19 kept him sidelined for the entire duration of the 2020 season. Symptoms of COVID-19 required Armstead to be hospitalized on at least two occasions. With Travis Etienne and Carlos Hyde having joined James Robinson this offseason, the writing was on the wall that cuts would be made in the backfield.
More News
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Unlikely to play in 2020•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Expected to miss time•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Not likely to play Week 1•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Heads to COVID list•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Looking at big opportunity•
-
Jaguars' Ryquell Armstead: Returning to practice•