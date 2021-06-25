Armstead (illness) was cut by the Giants on Thursday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Armstead sat out the entire 2020 season with Jacksonville due to complications from COVID-19 and was claimed off waivers by New York this offseason. In his rookie season in 2019, Armstead recording 108 rushing yards on 35 attempts in 16 games with the Jaguars. The Temple product was in a great spot to see playing time with Saquon Barkley (knee) working back from injury, but now Armstead will need to latch on elsewhere.