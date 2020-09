John was waived/injured by the Giants on Wednesday, Michael Eisen of the team's official site reports.

John signed as an undrafted free agent out of Simon Fraser at the NCAA Division II level, racking up 112 catches for 1,675 yards and nineteen touchdowns in 25 games in his career. It's unclear how serious the injury is, however, John will reside to the team's injured reserve if he goes unclaimed off waivers.