Tautu was waived by the Saints on Tuesday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Tautu inked a reserve/future contract with the Saints in January after spending 2017 on injured reserve, but the club has decided to move on from the linebacker instead to open up a spot on the 90-man roster for undrafted rookie Taylor Stallworth.

