Saeed Blacknall: Cut loose by Steelers
By
RotoWire Staff
Aug 21, 2020
at
7:54 pm ET 1 min read
The Steelers waived
Blacknall on Friday, Bob Labriola of the team's official site reports.
Blacknall hasn't been able to get his footing in the
NFL since entering the league as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The Steelers are his third team, and the Penn State product has played just one game in that stretch. More News
