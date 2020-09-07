site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Saeed Blacknall: Let go by Steelers
The Steelers waived Blacknall on Saturday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Blacknall was afforded two opportunities to make the Steelers' roster but couldn't lock down a spot. The 24-year-old wasn't retained on the practice squad, either.
