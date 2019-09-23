The Packers hosted Blacknall for a workout Monday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Blacknall was waived by the Dolphins with an injury settlement Aug. 25. He's now returned to full health and is searching for a depth role elsewhere in the league, though it remains to be seen whether he'll get a chance with the Packers. Blacknall appeared in one game for the Raiders in 2018 but was not targeted.

