Surratt opted out of the 2020 college football season and will begin prepping for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Surratt is a big-bodied receiver out of Wake Forest with an impressive resume. He would have been a redshirt junior this season but with the uncertainty around the college football season getting off the ground, Surratt opted to get a head start on his draft prep. Surratt dominated in 2019 with 66 catches for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns on 102 targets through nine games before suffering a shoulder injury. If Surratt tests well at the combine, he could sneak into the late first round.