Surratt is expected to sign with Detroit as an undrafted free agent, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports.

It was a bit surprising to see Surratt go undrafted, considering he was a first-team All-ACC performer in 2020 with Wake Forest. Last season, he racked up 66 catches for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns. At 6-foot-2 and 209 pounds, Surratt will bring size to the receiving room in 2021 if he's able to make the roster.