Saints' A.J. Derby: Heads to New Orleans
Derby signed a contract with the Saints on Wednesday, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Derby is present for the Saints' practice Wednesday, so an official announcement of his signing should be only a matter of time. The veteran tight end missed most of the 2018 campaign in Miami due to a lingering foot injury, and will now work to carve out a depth role with the Saints.
