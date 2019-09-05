Klein (undisclosed) is not listed on New Orleans' injury report Thursday, Luke Johnson of USA Today reports.

Klein missed practice due to an undisclosed injury last week and now looks back to full health. He appears on track to play a key role in the Saints' defense during Monday's matchup against the Texans.

