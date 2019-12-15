Play

Klein (knee) is clear of the injury report for Monday's game against the Colts, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

Klein missed last week's loss to the 49ers due to the knee injury, but he'll be back on the field Monday. The 28-year-old should serve in his usual starting role at strongside linebacker Monday.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories