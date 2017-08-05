Saints' A.J. Klein: Carted off field
Klein was carted off the field with an undisclosed injury Saturday, Josh Katzenstein of The Times Picayune reports.
Klein, who backed up Luke Kuechly during his time with the Panthers, signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Saints this offseason. He was anticipating a larger role with the team, but this injury could potentially put that opportunity in question. It remains to be seen how serious this issue is. Manti Te'o would presumably see more snaps should Klein be forced to miss time.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...