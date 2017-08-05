Klein was carted off the field with an undisclosed injury Saturday, Josh Katzenstein of The Times Picayune reports.

Klein, who backed up Luke Kuechly during his time with the Panthers, signed a three-year, $15 million contract with the Saints this offseason. He was anticipating a larger role with the team, but this injury could potentially put that opportunity in question. It remains to be seen how serious this issue is. Manti Te'o would presumably see more snaps should Klein be forced to miss time.