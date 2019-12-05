Saints' A.J. Klein: DNP to start week
Klein (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.
Klein may have been hurting during Week 13's win over the Falcons, as he logged a season-low, 35-percent snap share. Since Wednesday wasn't an actual practice, Klein's status for Thursday's session will reveal more about his status for Sunday's daunting matchup against the 49ers.
