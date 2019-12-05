Play

Klein (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's walkthrough, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.

Klein may have been hurting during Week 13's win over the Falcons, as he logged a season-low, 35-percent snap share. Since Wednesday wasn't an actual practice, Klein's status for Thursday's session will reveal more about his status for Sunday's daunting matchup against the 49ers.

