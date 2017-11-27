Saints' A.J. Klein: Eight tackles in return from injury
Klein made eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the Rams.
Klein returned from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury to play every defensive snap for the Saints in Los Angeles. With 49 tackles on the season, the former Panther has been solid, albeit not spectacular, in his first season in New Orleans. Still, his high snap total and role in the middle of the Saints defense makes him worthy of a roster spot in most IDP leagues.
More News
-
Early Week 13 Waiver Wire
The future might be about to begin in San Francisco, and Jimmy Garoppolo may be ready to take...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Feeling thankful on Thanksgiving weekend, it's time to bank on Patriots running back Dion Lewis...
-
Week 12 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Our best analysis to help you set your Week 12 lineup is straight ahead. Start and sit issues...
-
Week 12 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest news from around the NFL before Week 12 kicks off.
-
Week 12 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says your DFS base this week should be Ben Roethlisberger and Rob Gronkowsk...