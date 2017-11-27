Klein made eight tackles (five solo) in Sunday's loss to the Rams.

Klein returned from a one-game absence due to an ankle injury to play every defensive snap for the Saints in Los Angeles. With 49 tackles on the season, the former Panther has been solid, albeit not spectacular, in his first season in New Orleans. Still, his high snap total and role in the middle of the Saints defense makes him worthy of a roster spot in most IDP leagues.