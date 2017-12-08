Klein is expected to miss additional time due to the groin injury he suffered in Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The Saints already entered the Week 14 contest with several injuries on defense, and things only got worse during the game with Klein, defensive end Trey Hendrickson (ankle) and safety Kenny Vaccaro (groin) all departing early. Though New Orleans will benefit from nine full days off before their next game Dec. 17 against the Jets, Klein doesn't look like he'll be ready to play by that point. The starting linebacker has been a key contributor at the second level this season, providing 54 tackles, four pass breakups, two sacks and a forced fumble in 12 games.