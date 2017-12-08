Saints' A.J. Klein: Expected to miss time with groin injury
Klein is expected to miss additional time due to the groin injury he suffered in Thursday's 20-17 loss to the Falcons, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The Saints already entered the Week 14 contest with several injuries on defense, and things only got worse during the game with Klein, defensive end Trey Hendrickson (ankle) and safety Kenny Vaccaro (groin) all departing early. Though New Orleans will benefit from nine full days off before their next game Dec. 17 against the Jets, Klein doesn't look like he'll be ready to play by that point. The starting linebacker has been a key contributor at the second level this season, providing 54 tackles, four pass breakups, two sacks and a forced fumble in 12 games.
More News
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 TE sleepers
With Rob Gronkowski suspended for the start of the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg gives...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 14 QB sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you quarterback sleepers to target in Week 14, including Jimmy Garoppolo,...
-
What you missed: Kamara goes down
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...
-
Week 14 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 14.
-
Podcast: Winning Week 14
What to do with Kareem Hunt, the Packers backfield, Andy Dalton and more in Week 14.
-
Fantasy football: Sit Cam, start Doctson
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...