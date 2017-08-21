Play

Klein made six tackles (four solo) and notched a quarterback hit and a half sack in Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers.

According to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, Klein looks like a lock to start at linebacker for the Saints in Week 1, which was always expected after he signed a three-year, $15 million deal on the first day of free agency. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound linebacker was terrific in his second preseason game in New Orleans and has taken over as the commanding "quarterback" of the Saints' defense, playing a dual role as a strong-side linebacker in base defense and the middle linebacker on passing downs. While Klein has never recorded more that 55 tackles in a season, the former fifth-round draft pick looks like a safe bet to surpass his career highs as long as he stays healthy.

