Saints' A.J. Klein: Expected to start at linebacker
Klein made six tackles (four solo) and notched a quarterback hit and a half sack in Sunday's preseason game against the Chargers.
According to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, Klein looks like a lock to start at linebacker for the Saints in Week 1, which was always expected after he signed a three-year, $15 million deal on the first day of free agency. The 6-foot-1, 240-pound linebacker was terrific in his second preseason game in New Orleans and has taken over as the commanding "quarterback" of the Saints' defense, playing a dual role as a strong-side linebacker in base defense and the middle linebacker on passing downs. While Klein has never recorded more that 55 tackles in a season, the former fifth-round draft pick looks like a safe bet to surpass his career highs as long as he stays healthy.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...