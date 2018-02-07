Klein (groin) is optimistic that he will be a full-go in time for offseason training activities in the spring, reports the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

In his first season in New Orleans, Klein appeared in 12 games -- all starts -- before suffering a season-ending groin injury in Week 14. The Saints placed Klein on injured reserve in Week 16 and he finished the season with 54 tackles (37 solo), two sacks, four passes defensed and a forced fumble. While Manti Te'o filled in admirably in his absence, Klein is expected to return as a full-time starter next season and should be a useful fantasy option in IDP leagues.