Saints' A.J. Klein: First sack of season
Klein had four tackles and a sack in Sunday's win against the Dolphins.
Not known for his pass-rushing chops -- the fifth-year pro has only five sacks in 64 career games -- Klein notched his first sack of the season in London on Sunday. In his first year in New Orleans, the linebacker leads the Saints in tackles (23 total) and should continue to be a solid fantasy asset in most IDP leagues.
