Klein finished with six tackles (one solo) and 0.5 sacks in the Saints' 34-7 win over the Colts on Monday.

Klein recorded his first sack Monday, finishing just behind Chauncey Gardner-Johnson (8) for team lead in tackles in the process. On the season, the linebacker has racked up 60 tackles (39 solo), one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He's failed to standout for his solo play this year and doesn't make an appealing IDP option in most fantasy formats.