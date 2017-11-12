Klein hurt his ankle against the Bills on Sunday and is questionable to return, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Klein has been playing high snap counts lately, but aside for an 11-tackle performance in Week 1, he's maxed out at six tackles in a game. Michael Mauti will slot in at strong-side linebacker until Klein can return.

