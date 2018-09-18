Klein had nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's win against the Browns.

A week after playing just 38 percent of the team's defensive snaps, Klein saw 48 of the Saints' 62 defensive snaps (77 percent) in Week 2 -- significantly more than Klein's main competitors for playing time, Manti Te'o (35 snaps) and Alex Anzalone (23 snaps). Klein's nine tackles also tied for the team lead in this game. For at least one week, Klein appears to have surged to the top of the linebacker committee, but it remains difficult to predict how Klein, Te'o and Anzalone will be deployed on a weekly basis.