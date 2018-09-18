Saints' A.J. Klein: Leads linebacker committee in Week 2
Klein had nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's win against the Browns.
A week after playing just 38 percent of the team's defensive snaps, Klein saw 48 of the Saints' 62 defensive snaps (77 percent) in Week 2 -- significantly more than Klein's main competitors for playing time, Manti Te'o (35 snaps) and Alex Anzalone (23 snaps). Klein's nine tackles also tied for the team lead in this game. For at least one week, Klein appears to have surged to the top of the linebacker committee, but it remains difficult to predict how Klein, Te'o and Anzalone will be deployed on a weekly basis.
More News
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Splits snaps in opener•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Listed as starting strong-side linebacker•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Expects to be ready for OTAs•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Will miss Week 15•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Expected to miss time with groin injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...
-
Week 3 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Trade Values
Patrick Mahomes and Josh Gordon are two Fantasy players on the minds of people looking to make...
-
Big questions for Week 3
We get Dave Richard, Jamey Eisenberg, and Heath Cummings on the record with the big stories...