Saints' A.J. Klein: Listed as starting strong side linebacker
Klein is listed as the starting strong side linebacker in the Saints' first unofficial depth chart, reports the New Orleans Times-Picayune.
Klein was the Saints' starting middle linebacker for most of last season -- relegating Manti Te'o to a backup role -- so it comes as a surprise that Te'o is listed as the middle-linebacker starter, with Klein and Demario Davis manning the outside spots. That said, it was possible that Klein could lose his grip on a starting job following the offseason addition of Davis, so it's probably a good thing for Klein's fantasy stock that he's listed as a starter at all.
