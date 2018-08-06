Klein is listed as the starting strong side linebacker in the Saints' first unofficial depth chart, reports the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Klein was the Saints' starting middle linebacker for most of last season -- relegating Manti Te'o to a backup role -- so it comes as a surprise that Te'o is listed as the middle-linebacker starter, with Klein and Demario Davis manning the outside spots. That said, it was possible that Klein could lose his grip on a starting job following the offseason addition of Davis, so it's probably a good thing for Klein's fantasy stock that he's listed as a starter at all.