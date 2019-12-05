Play

Klein (knee) didn't participate in practice Thursday.

Klein did not participate in practice for the second consecutive day. He logged just a 35-percent snap rate in the team's Week 13 win as a result of the injury, opening up more opportunity for Stephone Anthony and Craig Robertson. The pair would likely fill Kelin's absence again if he's unable to go in the team's Week 14 matchup against the 49ers.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories