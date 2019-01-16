Klein finished the 2018 regular season with 69 tackles (42 solo), two sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 16 games.

Klein started at middle linebacker most of the season in New Orleans but his production was fairly pedestrian, as he averaged just over four tackles per game. Klein offers little as a pass rusher or turnover specialist, so while the six-year pro should be the frontrunner to start at linebacker again in 2019, he's not a sought-after fantasy commodity.