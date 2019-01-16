Saints' A.J. Klein: Modest production as starter
Klein finished the 2018 regular season with 69 tackles (42 solo), two sacks, two fumble recoveries and an interception in 16 games.
Klein started at middle linebacker most of the season in New Orleans but his production was fairly pedestrian, as he averaged just over four tackles per game. Klein offers little as a pass rusher or turnover specialist, so while the six-year pro should be the frontrunner to start at linebacker again in 2019, he's not a sought-after fantasy commodity.
More News
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Tallies second consecutive sack•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Records first sack in loss•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Snags first interception•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Seven tackles in Week 8•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Team-high seven tackles in Week 7•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Leads linebacker committee in Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...
-
Recapping divisional playoff games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at all four games from divisional round of the playoffs to see who improved...
-
Divisional Round Injury Updates
Carson Wentz isn't back yet, but the Rams and Chiefs could have two of their key playmakers...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, best lineup
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...