Saints' A.J. Klein: Moving north to Buffalo
Klein agreed Monday with the Bills on a three-year, $18 million deal, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
The deal can't become official until Wednesday, but at that time he'll be moving teams and is the early favorite to take over a starting outside role for the retired Lorenzo Alexander. Klein, who posted 69 tackles, 2.5 sacks, two passes defended, an interception, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and one touchdown last season, has a history with Buffalo's brass dating back to his Carolina days.
