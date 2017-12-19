Saints' A.J. Klein: Placed on injured reserve
Klein (groin) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.
Klein was inactive this past Sunday due to a groin injury he suffered in Week 14's loss to the Falcons and the Saints have now decided to officially end the linebacker's season. Klein posted career-highs across the board in his first season with New Orleans, ending his campaign with 54 tackles (37 solo), four passes defensed, two sacks and a forced fumble in 12 games. Look for Manti Te'o to see increased defensive reps for the remainder of the season with Klein sidelined.
More News
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.