Klein (groin) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.

Klein was inactive this past Sunday due to a groin injury he suffered in Week 14's loss to the Falcons and the Saints have now decided to officially end the linebacker's season. Klein posted career-highs across the board in his first season with New Orleans, ending his campaign with 54 tackles (37 solo), four passes defensed, two sacks and a forced fumble in 12 games. Look for Manti Te'o to see increased defensive reps for the remainder of the season with Klein sidelined.

