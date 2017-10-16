Saints' A.J. Klein: Quiet against Detroit
Klein had three tackles (none solo) and a pass defense in Sunday's win against the Lions.
Klein was quiet in the blowout win, as the Lions were forced to turn to the passing game in an attempt to dig out of a huge hole. Despite the low output, Klein is still the team's leading tackler, and Sunday's game is likely an anomaly. A sure tackler in the middle of the Saints defense, Klein should continue to be a quality IDP option.
