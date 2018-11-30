Klein had five tackles (two solo) and a sack in Thursday's 13-10 loss to the Cowboys.

The five tackles are Klein's highest output since Week 8 against the Vikings, as he had 11 total tackles over the last four games. The 27-year-old has 54 tackles (31 solo) through 12 games and his modest production of late makes him an unreliable IDP option.

