Saints' A.J. Klein: Records first sack in loss
Klein had five tackles (two solo) and a sack in Thursday's 13-10 loss to the Cowboys.
The five tackles are Klein's highest output since Week 8 against the Vikings, as he had 11 total tackles over the last four games. The 27-year-old has 54 tackles (31 solo) through 12 games and his modest production of late makes him an unreliable IDP option.
