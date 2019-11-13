Play

Klein notched seven tackles (five solo) during Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Falcons.

Klein was tied for second on the team in tackles behind only Demario Davis (11). The Saints put out a rare poor performance Sunday, but will have a chance to bounce back against the Buccaneers and a turnover-prone Jameis Winston in Week 11.

