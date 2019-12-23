Saints' A.J. Klein: Records two sacks in win
Klein managed three tackles (all solo), two sacks and a tackle for a loss in the Saints' 38-28 win over the Titans on Sunday.
After failing to record a sack through the first 14 games of the season, Klein has done so in back-to-back games. On the season, he's racked up 63 tackles (42 solo) and a forced fumble to go along with his 2.5 sacks, and his value is primarily tied to his ability to get the quarterback. He'll have a chance to finish the year strong against a reeling Panthers offense in Week 17.
