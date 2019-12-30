Klein recorded six tackles (five solo), one interception and a touchdown in the Saints' 42-10 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

Kelin tied for the team lead in tackles while recording his first interception of the season. After a rough start, he's come alive over the last three weeks, managing 15 tackles (nine solo), 2.5 sacks and a pick in that span. His lone interception was returned for a 14-yard score, and Klein will take his hot streak into the playoffs with the Saints sporting a 13-3 record.