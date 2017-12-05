Saints' A.J. Klein: Second sack of season
Klein had five tackles (three solo) and a sack in Sunday's win against the Panthers.
The sack was only Klein's second of the season but the Saints' starting middle linebacker continues to post solid, if not spectacular, numbers in his first season in New Orleans. Klein should remain a quality IDP option so long as he's healthy.
More News
-
Week 14 rest of season rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with championship dreams in mind, see where your...
-
What you missed: Monday night wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Potential Gronkowski replacements
Rob Gronkowski has been suspended for Week 14, so what should his Fantasy owners do?
-
Count on Gordon, Smith, Lynch?
Heath Cummings looks into whether you can trust Alex Smith, Marshawn Lynch and Josh Gordon...
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.