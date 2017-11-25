Klein (ankle) will return to the field for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Klein missed last week's overtime victory over the Redskins while nursing an ankle injury. However, he appears ready to go for Week 12 barring any setbacks. Expect him to resume his usual role starting at strongside linebacker.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop