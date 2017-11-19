Klein (ankle) is listed as inactive for Sunday's game against the Redskins, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.

Klein was able to practice in a limited fashion Friday, but it's not enough to get him back on the game field. The Saints will have to replace Klein's 41 tackles (29 solo) and four pass breakups, and Manti Te'o will enter the starting lineup in his place.

