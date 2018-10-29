Saints' A.J. Klein: Seven tackles in Week 8
Klein made seven tackles (three solo) in Sunday night's win against the Vikings.
Klein played 56 of the Saints' 73 offensive snaps, as he continues to be a solid source of tackles as a starting outside linebacker in the Saints' base 4-3 defense.
More News
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Team-high seven tackles in Week 7•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Leads linebacker committee in Week 2•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Splits snaps in opener•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Listed as starting strong-side linebacker•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Expects to be ready for OTAs•
-
Saints' A.J. Klein: Placed on injured reserve•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Trust the Browns? Drop Hyde?
The Browns were a disappointment in Week 8. So were the Jaguars running backs. Can you trust...
-
Week 8 reaction, early waivers
The Buccaneers benched their starting quarterback. Again. Dave Richard investigates the Fantasy...
-
Week 8 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned players with high upside for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Injury Report Updates
Catch up on the latest from a crowded injury reports on Sunday morning.
-
LIVE: Week 8 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 8
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8