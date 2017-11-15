Klein (ankle) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Klein suffered this injury Sunday against the Bills. In the eight games before Sunday, the fifth-year linebacker accrued 41 tackles (29 solo) and one sack. If he's unable to play in Week 11's matchup with the Redskins, Manti Te'o will slot in his place.

