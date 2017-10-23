Saints' A.J. Klein: Six tackles in Green Bay
Klein had six tackles (all solo) in Sunday's win against the Packers.
Klein was quiet in a Week 6 shootout against the Lions in which Matthew Stafford threw 52 passes. Without Aaron Rodgers, however, the Packers employed a run-heavy offensive approach in Week 7, resulting in a more productive statistical afternoon for Klein. Starting in the middle of the Saints defense, the former Panther should continue to be a solid IDP option most weeks.
