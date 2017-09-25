Play

Klein made six tackles (two solo) in Sunday's win against the Panthers. It was Klein's first game back in Carolina since signing with the Saints this offseason.

The versatile linebacker now has 19 total tackles in his first season in New Orleans. Finally removed from the shadow of Luke Kuechly, the former Panther has played every snap for the Saints defense and should continue to be a dependable fantasy asset in IDP leagues.

